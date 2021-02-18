Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $148.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
