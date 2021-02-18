Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $148.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $554.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $425.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.