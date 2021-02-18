Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

Employers stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $985.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.03.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

