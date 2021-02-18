iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.24. The stock had a trading volume of 129,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

