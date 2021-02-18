Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

