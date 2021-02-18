UnlimitedIP One Day Volume Hits $2.62 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

