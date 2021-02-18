Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $27.60 Average PT from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Afya by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Afya by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,087. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

