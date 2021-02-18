Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,046 ($39.80). The stock had a trading volume of 442,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,688. The firm has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,127 ($40.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,819.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,494.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

