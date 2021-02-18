Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.00. 26,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,329. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

