Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $97.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

AMAT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.68. 597,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

