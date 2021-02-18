Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,350,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,493,000 after acquiring an additional 674,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 327,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

