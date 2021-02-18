Point View Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.62. 118,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

