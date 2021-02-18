Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.54. 36,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.50.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

