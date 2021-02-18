Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

