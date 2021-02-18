$13.33 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report sales of $13.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.19 million to $13.46 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.98 million to $54.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.11 million, with estimates ranging from $55.49 million to $58.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

GLAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,691. The company has a market cap of $316.45 million, a P/E ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

