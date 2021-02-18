Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.42). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OptiNose by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 211.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPTN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.