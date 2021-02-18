InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.00

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 162867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

