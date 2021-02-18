PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.25

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 178553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 106,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

