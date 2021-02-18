Jack in the Box (JACK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $112.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Jack in the Box have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. The outperformance was primarily driven by solid performance of Tiny Taco. It not only regained trust of its customers but also witnessed repetitive guest ordering. Moreover, the company is shifting focus to travel-indulgent food that offers great overall value. Thus, increased focus on food packaging and portability is likely to boost customer experience in the upcoming periods. The company is also expanding its mobile application in few markets. Moreover, initiatives like regular menu innovation, and increased focus on delivery channels and marketing are likely to benefit the company. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

2/8/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/29/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

1/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 572,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

