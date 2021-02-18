Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04

Shares of Altair Resources Inc. (CVE:AVX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 122000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc focuses on identifying and evaluating potential mineral interest acquisitions or other business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Altair Gold Inc and changed its name to Altair Resources Inc in June 2016. Altair Resources Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

