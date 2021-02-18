TD Securities Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $24.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 450,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

