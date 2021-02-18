SOMESING Trading 98% Higher Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 48% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 98% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $110.94 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00375643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00437858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.20 or 0.86399428 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SOMESING

SOMESING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

