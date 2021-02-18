TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Receives C$29.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.17.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of T traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.34. 3,459,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,672. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.83. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.54.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

