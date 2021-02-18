MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

