Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.72-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.9 million.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,435. Rogers has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 552.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

