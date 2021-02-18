Windsor Capital Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 243,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The stock has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

