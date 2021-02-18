Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 804 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 243,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 93,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.