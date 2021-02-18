Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $13.16

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.16.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 211,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.