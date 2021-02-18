PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $91.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $91.13. 43,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

