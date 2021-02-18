Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

