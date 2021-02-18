Wing (WING) Price Reaches $32.70

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 1% against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be bought for $32.70 or 0.00062765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,466,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,413 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

