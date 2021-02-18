TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,090.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $130,337.45 and approximately $11,090.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.