Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Shares of TGH stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 52,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TGH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.