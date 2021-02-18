Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.67. 102,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $205.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

