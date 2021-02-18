SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

SP stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 17,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,530. The company has a market capitalization of $705.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

