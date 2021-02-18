Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $203.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $203,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,309,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $357,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.24. 720,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

