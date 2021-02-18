West Branch Capital LLC Sells 504 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.13. 28,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

