Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $173,188.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003852 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,052.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $711.24 or 0.01366368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00468263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00035137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.