COTI Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, COTI has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $88.15 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.00376265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00060147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00079596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00085379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00082271 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00437895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,897.24 or 0.86252960 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

