William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WIMHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

William Hill stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 18,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,069. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. William Hill has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

