Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

BMY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,890,308. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -550.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

