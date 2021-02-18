Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Shares of SAH traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 23,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

