Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Announces Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 194,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Invitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $416,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,649 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,809 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

