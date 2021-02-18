Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.50

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSE:RIV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 2682840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

