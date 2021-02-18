MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.22

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.22 and last traded at $172.22, with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.51.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

