Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.39

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 921224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$110.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

