Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.07

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 554994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

