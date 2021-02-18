Zacks: Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The company has a market cap of $455.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

