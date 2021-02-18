Metronome (MET) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00005436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $32.34 million and $156,079.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

