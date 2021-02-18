CoinUs Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1,943.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007022 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008989 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

