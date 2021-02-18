Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 254,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,758. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.